Hennepin County Library Director Chad Helton, who has been under fire for running the library system from his condo in Los Angeles, has resigned.

County Administrator David Hough notified library staffers of Helton's resignation in a memo sent out Friday afternoon. A search process for a new director will likely begin later this year.

Helton announced last summer that he had permanently moved from the Twin Cities to Los Angeles and planned to direct the county's 41 libraries using remote video conferencing.

That decision was criticized by leaders of two unions representing library employees and many library staffers, who said they believed the director should live in the community and regularly visit the libraries.

It was learned last month that Helton was one of two finalists for the job of chief librarian with the Seattle Public Library. He was interviewed earlier this month by the Seattle library board, which has yet to make a decision.

Shortly before Helton's Seattle interview, Hennepin County officials announced that he had taken an unpaid leave of absence.

In his announcement Friday, Hough said that Assistant County Administrator Dan Rogan, who had been assigned to work with the library's executive team while Helton was on leave, will "expand his role" and serve as interim library director.

According to Hough, Rogan "will work ... on all areas of library business while continuing to oversee the wider operations line of business."

Helton was named library director in 2020. The library system temporarily closed with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic spread, and most county employees began working from home. Hough approved Helton's decision to work from Los Angeles at least through the end of 2021, observing that the county needed to be flexible to attract top talent.

However, public sentiment turned against the county and Helton over the arrangement. Hough announced in December that supervisors could no longer live outside of Minnesota and Wisconsin without obtaining an exemption, and indicated that supervisors of workers who interact with the public should live in Minnesota. County officials haven't said whether Helton applied for an exemption to the policy.

During the interview process with Seattle library board members, Helton indicated publicly for the first time that he had moved to Los Angeles to undergo eye surgery. He said he had undergone five eye surgeries and that he needed to wear sunglasses because of his eye condition.