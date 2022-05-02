Over the objection of the prosecution, a Hennepin County judge has spared prison for a longtime Twin Cities special education teacher who was convicted of sexually assaulting someone he met on a dating website.

Michael J. Lovestrand, 52, of Bloomington, was sentenced to seven years' supervised probation, while a 12-year prison term was set aside.

Lovestrand was found guilty in December of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the alleged assault in his apartment in April 2018.

Judge Jay Quam's sentence was a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. Quam explained in a report filed with the court that Lovestrand's crime was "less onerous than usual" and that he was "particularly amenable to probation."

The form also noted that the prosecution opposed the downward departure.

Lovestrand was hired by the Mounds View School District in 2004 and worked with middle school and high school students with emotional and behavioral disorders. He took a series of leaves of absences in June 2012, never returned and resigned from the district in 2016.

Lovestrand then joined the St. Paul School District in the same capacity at the Barack and Michelle Obama Elementary School until he left in June 2017.

A woman came forward to police in November 2019 and said the assault happened in April 2018, a couple of weeks after she and Lovestrand met on a dating website, according to the criminal complaint.

She went to his apartment, shared dinner and then went to his bedroom, where he forced her into sex.