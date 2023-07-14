Danielle Powe has been on probation since she was 12. Her mom struggled so much to get her help that they went on a syndicated talk show hosted by Maury Povich and sent her to boot camp.

But by 19, Powe was a felon. Methamphetamine addiction left her feeling purposeless and she lost custody of her children. Her mother, Danita Garza, never gave up hope, though, and on Friday she proudly watched Powe give the keynote speech at Hennepin County District Court's treatment courts graduation ceremony, where 20 other graduates received their diplomas for completing more than a year of sobriety and recovery programming.

"I knew she could do it," Garza said. "Sooner or later God was gonna get ahold of her. I just kept praying for her in the nights I thought she was dead, lying somewhere— she looked like death."

Holding her daughter's diploma after the crowd's applause, she looked at the accomplishment and nodded with a smile. "But this is my Dani, this is my Danielle, my daughter today."

Powe, now 37, is working on her next diploma to become a licensed drug counselor.

"All you guys did was kept pointing me in the right direction," she said. "I finally took hold of the rope and got in my own way and here I am, on my way to success."

It was the first graduation ceremony held since 2019 and the pandemic derailed the annual tradition. Treatment courts staff pivoted to virtual meetings to carry out the work and 345 people still graduated the past three years — with 57 never having an in-person review.

Hennepin County offers treatment court in four areas: drug and DWI courts for repeat offenders, as well as ones for veterans and people with mental health disorders. County residents on probation for a criminal offense can agree to have their probation supervised by a treatment court, if eligible, as a condition of their sentence. They are referred to treatment court and work voluntarily with a probation officer and social worker.

More than 400 participants are in treatment courts now. It takes about a year or more to get through the whole program requiring sobriety and treatment for mental health or substance use. Participants are connected with housing and employment resources along with psychiatrists and counselors.

District Judge Sarah West, who presides over all of the county's treatment courts, said for participants to graduate during the pandemic "is nothing short of a miracle and really speaks to their strengths and their dedication."

Participants are under a high level of supervision with bi-weekly reviews and significant programming demands, West said.

The biggest benefit of treatment courts is the support participants get from sitting together and sharing their stories. West said graduates still managed to build that community while "just little boxes on a screen."

Lisa Gagnier, 50, shouted "I love you, Dani" after Powe's speech. They spent years together in drug treatment court and went to RS Eden, a residential treatment in Minneapolis formerly known as Eden House.

"Our friendship throughout the process kept us above water," Gagnier said. "She held me up and I held her up."

After being in the criminal justice system for 25 years, Gagnier said she's off probation in four other counties thanks to Hennepin's drug treatment court. She remembered attending the last drug court graduation ceremony in 2019 on the advice of Judge Luis Bartolomei.

"When I saw the graduation, I wanted to be in drug court. I didn't know how hard it was going to be at first. It was hard for me at times. But when times hit, the support came in.

"I have met the most amazing people, so I'm grateful. They worked with me, they loved me they listened to me. They reprimanded me, but it was tough love."

She's a certified peer recovery specialist through AmeriCorp and will continue doing that work to stay connected and give back, like Powe, who plans to work at RS Eden after graduating from Colorado Technical University in 2026.

Treatment courts manager Lisa Keller said she sees participants come in at their lowest points in life and leave on days like Friday with a new lease on life. And it's not often that people leave the courthouse celebrating.

"When people come in, they might not necessarily be happy to see us. They see us as part of the criminal justice system," Keller said. "But by the time they leave, they know the team members on a first name basis."

Keller's staff work with other justice partners that provide services in-kind "because they see how important this program is" at reducing recidivism and helping people get back on their feet.

"We just really set people up to do the best that they can... We give them the tools so they can succeed," she said. "It's so rewarding to see people change and they're doing it all on their own. They're doing the work."