A Hennepin County employee is under investigation after suspected child pornography was found on their work-issued electronics this month.

A search warrant affidavit filed Monday said the employee, who was not identified in the document, "had access to minor children through their employment position."

The affidavit did not provide details about the employee, their job assignment, current job status or whether the images were created while they were on the job.

Hennepin County sheriff's spokesman Jeremy Zoss said the case is under investigation and could not provide additional details. A county spokesperson contacted late Monday afternoon said she was looking into questions about the case and did not immediately have more information.

According to the affidavit: A sheriff's detective was contacted about the case Nov. 5. The employee's supervisors noticed "irregular activities and possibly inappropriate contact" with minors.

The county initiated an internal investigation, and a county technology specialist found "possible child pornography on one or more of the county-issued devices."

The specialist allegedly found videos and many images of pornography, the affidavit said.

The county contacted the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office sought a forensic search of the electronics and any associated cloud storage.

CHAO XIONG