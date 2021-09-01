Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election when his term expires next year.

Freeman's announcement will end a 24-year tenure in the post and comes near the end of a tumultuous year that saw his office criticized by activists immediately after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Freeman will also turn 74 next year.

"It's time to move on," he said in a written statement. "It has been a marvelous privilege to serve the people of Hennepin County and to lead the State's largest and most experienced public law office."

Freeman was first elected county attorney in 1990, serving until 1999. He was elected to the post again in 2006 after then-Hennepin County Attorney Amy Klobuchar ran for the U.S. Senate.

Freeman is the longest serving county attorney in Hennepin County.

This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.

Chao Xiong • 612-270-4708

Twitter: @ChaoStrib