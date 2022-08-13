The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Jaelyn Campbell, age 11.

She was last seen in the area of 92nd Avenue in South Harbor Township, Onamia, Minn. She was wearing a black T-shirt with the word "Savage" on it and black jeans. She has red tinted hair worn in braids with red streamers.

The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to please call 911 or contact the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office at 1-320-983-8257