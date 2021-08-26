Heavy rain moved into the Twin Cities metro and surrounding areas on Thursday afternoon, with a thunderstorm shutting down some first-day activities at the Minnesota State Fair.

The much-needed precipitation was expected to dump more than 3 inches of rain, prompting a flash flood watch for the metro and several counties around it.

The fair canceled its daily parade and several other entertainment events were paused during a brief but severe thunderstorm Thursday afternoon. Rides were also shut down and officials advised fairgoers seek shelter as winds picked up. A few hours later, a lightning flareup led the fair to shut down the the Skyride, SkyGlider and Space Tower for the rest of the night. The Grandstand, where hundreds of people had gathered for a Miranda Lambert concert, was evacuated about 7:30 p.m.; it was not clear if the concert would still be held.

More precipitation is expected overnight, said, Joe Calderone, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

"We are looking for a batch of rain to develop late tonight and into the early hours," he said.

The flash flood alert is in effect through early Friday for portions of central, east, south, southeast and west central Minnesota, where a band of thunderstorms was moving Thursday evening. The storms are likely to produce heavy rain with localized totals of more than 3 inches that could lead to flash flooding, according to the NWS alert.

Dark skies and torrential rain come over at Mill Ruins Park Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Affected counties include Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka, Washington, Pope, Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Wright, McLeod, Sibley, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn.

Heavy rain could also could flood lower grounds on the western half of the State Fair area.

There's a 60% chance of thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Friday, a possibility of storms between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then an increased likelihood after 4 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday, the NWS said. Rainfall is expected to measure between a tenth to a quarter of an inch and higher amounts if it storms.

On Saturday, there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. in the metro area. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees. There's an 80% chance of precipitation Saturday night with a chance of thunderstorms.

Sunday should clear up, with a high of 78 degrees and sunny skies. But showers could pop up on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the NWS said.

Many Twin Cities residents noticed that the smell of smoke had returned to the metro area Thursday afternoon. That was because thunderstorms brought smoke from the upper levels of the atmosphere down to the surface, according to Hennepin County Emergency Management.

For other parts of Minnesota, an air quality alert was issued starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 27 issued due to the Greenwood fire, which continues to burn in the Superior National Forest, according to a news release from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The alert is effective until 9 a.m. Friday for Pine, Aitkin, Crow Wing, Kanabec, Chisago, Isanti, Benton, Morrison and Mille Lacs counties.

Another air quality alert was in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and Cook counties.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach a level that is considered unhealthy for everyone across much of the area covered by the alerts.

