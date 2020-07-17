As a tease to the release of the super deluxe reissue of Prince’s “Sign o’ the Times” in September, his estate and Warner Bros. dropped a song this week, a 1979 version of “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man.” As a tease to the release of the super deluxe reissue of Prince’s “Sign o’ the Times” in September, his estate and Warner Bros. dropped a song this week, a 1979 version of “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man.”

Of course, the better known version was on 1987’s “Sign o’ the Times,” often considered Prince’s best album.

Prince originally recorded the song in May 1979 while working on his second album, “Prince,” at Hollywood Recorders.

The original take sounds more new-wave than the much longer ’87 incarnation, which features his prominent guitar work.

On Prince’s Twitter and Instagram accounts, there is a photo of his handwritten lyrics for “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” on the sleeve of an LP.

This ’79 track is the oldest piece on the expanded “Sign o’ the Times” package, which will feature 63 previously unreleased tracks as well as a live DVD and audio recording of Prince's New Year’s Eve 1987 performance at Paisley Park, where Miles Davis sat in briefly.

The reissue is set for Sept. 25.