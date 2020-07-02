HealthPartners is eliminating about 200 jobs at clinics in Sartell and Minneapolis, according to state notices issued Thursday.

The clinics are two of seven medical offices that the Bloomington-based health system announced Wednesday would close as part of a shift to more online health care with COVID-19.

The notices say about 133 employees in Sartell and 71 workers at Riverside Clinic in Minneapolis will be permanently laid off.

A HealthPartners spokeswoman said by e-mail the notices from the state Department of Employment and Economic Development are accurate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

