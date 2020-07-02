HealthPartners is eliminating about 200 jobs at clinics in Sartell and Minneapolis, according to state notices issued Thursday.
The clinics are two of seven medical offices that the Bloomington-based health system announced Wednesday would close as part of a shift to more online health care with COVID-19.
The notices say about 133 employees in Sartell and 71 workers at Riverside Clinic in Minneapolis will be permanently laid off.
A HealthPartners spokeswoman said by e-mail the notices from the state Department of Employment and Economic Development are accurate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Twitter: @chrissnowbeck
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Minnesota officials back mask mandate amid spikes elsewhere
Health experts are urging Gov. Tim Walz to require people to wear masks in public statewide amid concerns that a spike in reported coronavirus cases elsewhere could happen in Minnesota.
Coronavirus
Organizers cancel 2020 Aquatennial, citing COVID, George Floyd killing
Focus on COVID-19, George Floyd's death should be priorities, they said.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
National
Alaska Airlines secures loans; casinos in NJ reopening
The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments Thursday related to the national and…
Variety
Health officials: Stay home July Fourth to avoid infection
Wisconsin health officials urged people Thursday to spend the Fourth of July weekend at home as coronavirus infections surge in the state.