The precautions
The Minnesota Allied Golf Association made this request of golfers:
• Check golf course websites for COVID-19 safety protocols.
• Practice safe social distancing at all times before, during and after play.
• Pay your greens fee online or by phone.
• Walk or single-rider carts only.
• Bring antibacterial wet wipes for use before, during and after play.
• Handle your own golf bag at all times.
• Do not share clubs or touch flagsticks, bunker rakes or ball-washers.
• Do not adjust flagsticks or hole-liners.