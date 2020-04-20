The precautions

The Minnesota Allied Golf Association made this request of golfers:

• Check golf course websites for COVID-19 safety protocols.

• Practice safe social distancing at all times before, during and after play.

• Pay your greens fee online or by phone.

• Walk or single-rider carts only.

• Bring antibacterial wet wipes for use before, during and after play.

• Handle your own golf bag at all times.

• Do not share clubs or touch flagsticks, bunker rakes or ball-washers.

• Do not adjust flagsticks or hole-liners.