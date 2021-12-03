A head-on crash Thursday morning on Hwy. 65 north of Mora left one person dead and a second person injured.

Mia Besemann, 58, of Finlayson, Minn., was killed in the crash that happened about 6:35 a.m. near milepost 73 in Peace Township in Kanabec County, the State Patrol said.

Besemann was driving south on Hwy. 65 when a northbound pick-up truck crossed the centerline and struck her vehicle, the patrol said.

Besemann had been wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The pick-up truck driver was not hurt, the patrol said. A 30-year-old Brooklyn Park man who was a passenger in the truck and not wearing a seat belt was hurt and taken to a hospital in Mora, the patrol said.

Alcohol did not appear to have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.