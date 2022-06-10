More from Star Tribune
Business
Washington Post fires reporter in center of online battle
The Washington Post has fired Felicia Sonmez, who triggered a vigorous online debate this week over social media policy and public treatment of colleagues after she criticized a fellow reporter for retweeting an offensive joke.
Inspired
Hazel's best friend
photo essay about Hazel and her special service dog
Inspired
For some Minnesotans, the new American dream is cohousing
One well-established Minnesota cohousing community, built on the Danish model of shared spaces and social support, serves as a model for five in development.
World
Battered bodies of 7 men dumped on road in Mexico
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in the Huasteca region, long popular among tourists.
Nation
Yellowstone mountain that honored massacre leader renamed
A government panel has renamed a Yellowstone National Park mountain that had been named for a U.S. Army officer who helped lead a massacre of Native Americans.