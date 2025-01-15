New Year’s resolutions fading? This Minnesotan has kept his running streak for 53 years, and he has tips.

A: Number one is that small things add up if you’re consistent. Keep in mind that positive habits can spill into other areas of your life. It helps to build discipline. I think it helps with mental health and just general, improved quality of life. Life is not always fun or easy, but it seems easier after a run and gives me a greater sense of well-being. And yeah, during the run, sometimes it’s not that fun, especially when it’s really cold and windy and rainy. But once I’m done, you know, I’m more up for the day. For me, it’s my substitute for caffeine.