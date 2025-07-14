Demise of Palmer’s Bar reflects broader changes in Cedar-Riverside

To grasp the changing identity of the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, pop into the former home of Triple Rock Social Club.
The space once known for celebrating up-and-coming punk bands is now Soma Grill & Deli, where customers last Thursday were ordering fish wraps, mango-flavored drinks and heaping plates of goat meat. Most spoke Somali as they nibbled on bananas that come with every meal. One used a rug for the early evening prayer.
The closest thing to a rock-and-roll moment was when a customer rolled his motorcycle inside for a few quick adjustments.
Triple Rock’s closing — as well as the departures of the Viking Bar, Nomad World Pub and the 400 Bar in the past 13 years — is a loss for those who savored the area’s embrace of hip music and easy access to ice-cold beer.
“The whole strip is so different now,” said Jacqueline deVries,a professor at West Bank’s Augsburg University who teaches about cultural history. She misses International Video, which specialized in martial-arts films, and Depth of Field, a yarn/weaving/futon store that furnished most of the decor in her basement. “There’s been so many different small restaurants, it’s hard to keep track.”
But the end of one chapter has led to the beginning of another, one that better reflects the neighborhood’s growing population of Africans and Muslims.
Palmer’s Bar, which recently announced that it’ll be shutting its doors in September after 119 years in business, has been purchased by Dar Al-Hijrah mosque. Abdisalam Adam,a mosque board member, said the space will be used for educational purposes, youth services and interfaith dialogue.
Afghan Cultural Society, which moved into its current home in 2022, is expanding into the space that formerly housed Midwest Mountaineering, which shuttered nearly two years ago.