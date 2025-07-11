What does the closure of beloved restaurants and music stores mean for small business in Minnesota?

A number of beloved Twin Cities businesses have announced plans to close their doors this year, from neighborhood joints that served burgers and malts for decades to fine dining destinations and longtime music outposts.
The reasons are varied. Some owners have cited rising rents, while others are ready to step into retirement. Business growth remains robust in Minnesota, however, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), with more than 50% of businesses formed in 2019 surviving until 2024. More than 67,000 new businesses opened in 2024 in Minnesota, according to DEED, about a 50% increase from 2019.
Here’s a list of Twin Cities establishments that have closed or plan to in the coming months.
Annie’s Parlour
Annie’s Parlour closed July 1, after decades serving Dinkytown and the greater University of Minnesota community. The business owners revealed in a social media post that myriad issues led to the closure, saying, “To put it simply, we are losing too much money.”
Besides a four-year-hiatus during the 2020 pandemic, Annie’s Parlour served scores of people with original malt and burger recipes.
Hymie’s Records
Hymie’s Records, a vinyl store that opened in Minneapolis more than three decades ago, closed in June.
Owner Adam Taylor said in a Facebook post that the store didn’t make enough money, forcing him to close the shop’s doors this June. The store grew to become a staple in Minnesota’s music scene, earning a 2010 nod in Rolling Stone as one of “The 25 Best Record Stores in the U.S.”
Homestead Pickin’ Parlor
Homestead Pickin’ Parlor, a music store offering instruments, repairs and music lessons will close on July 31 after 46 years in business.