What does the closure of beloved restaurants and music stores mean for small business in Minnesota?

“Running a small business is a special kind of challenge, and like any business, while there are good days and bad days, good months and bad months, a bakery is a particular type of physical challenge,” the post read. “We understand that this may shock and sadden many of our fans, but we also know that we have been blessed with an incredibly supportive, caring customer base who will recognize the people behind the treats, and for that, and so much more, we enter these final weeks with immense gratitude.”