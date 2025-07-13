Culture

Thousands explore Asian culture while eating their way through sold-out Minnesota Panda Fest

With panda-shaped desserts, a human claw machine and coveted blind boxes, Panda Fest at the Mall of America had it all.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt and

Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 13, 2025 at 11:38PM
Thousands attended the three-day Panda Fest held at a parking lot at the Mall of America in Bloomington. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Linda Bui’s eyes lit up as she was handed box after box of the highly coveted Labubu collectibles, her arms quickly full of the lovable, stuffed monsters that often sell out.

When Bui, 29, heard this weekend’s Panda Fest at the Mall of America would offer the chance to buy especially hard-to-find blind boxes — the Asian retail craze exploding across the country — she knew she had to go.

“It’s kind of like gambling, for adults with money but no children,” the Mankato resident said with a laugh, as she finished her booth shopping and was handed a Coca-Cola themed Labubu, unsure which version of the little monster accessory might be in the box.

Jasmine Nguyen puts on a friendly smile while serving fruit-flavored boba tea from Hello Boba at Panda Fest on Sunday. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

This weekend, the Bloomington mall hosted the Twin Cities’ first Panda Fest, a traveling festival packed with retailers and food vendors celebrating all things Asian culture. A sea of visitors in panda-shaped headbands packed the mall’s north parking lot to sample dumplings, Korean shaved ice, Boba tea and seasoned squid on a stick.

Organizers said tickets sold out about one week before the festival, a one-stop opportunity to try out many Asian pop culture fads that have taken over the U.S. and Minnesota. A recent wave of Asian restaurants, retailers including the popular Daiso shop, Japanese-style claw machine arcades, bakeries and bubble tea shops have proliferated in the Twin Cities.

At the festival on Sunday, families posed for pictures in front of a 15-foot inflatable panda. And not far from where Bui and dozens of others raced to buy collectibles, children took turns descending into a bin of stuffed animals as part of a “human claw machine.” Kids laid on their stomachs as a harness lifted them up, then forward, as they tried to grab as many plushies as they could.

Panda Fest began in New York City and this is the first year it has traveled to other cities. Minneapolis is the sixth city to hold Panda Fest and is the only Midwestern location.

After founder BiuBiu Xu tried other festivals in New York, she settled on a celebration of Asia as a whole and opened Panda Fest in 2024. She said Asian culture has become more accessible in the U.S. with the help of TikTok and YouTube videos, showcasing everything from popular Korean dance moves to must-try Chinese bao buns.

Candied fresh fruit was a popular offering at Panda Fest. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“We’re impressed,” Darla Lowell said at the festival on Sunday. “Phenomenal turnout, too. A lot of the vendors are starting to run out of food.”

Lowell brought her daughter, Landra, to the festivities. She said she goes to all the summer events in the Twin Cities and hopes Panda Fest will become an annual trip for her.

Landra enjoyed the live music at Panda Fest, including an oboist who played hits from Cardi B and others.

Related Coverage

Culture

Yuen: Asian pop culture is having its moment in Minnesota

Counter Intelligence

Cardigan Donuts adds third location in downtown Minneapolis

The festival featured both Minnesota-based vendors, as well as street food sellers from New York and across the country, whose products included bành mí, avocado sushi rolls and sesame cakes.

“It’s a good way to get the word out and help spread Asian culture,” said Sem Mand, an owner of Maconia-based Sizzle Street, an Indian fusion restaurant.

On Sunday afternoon, as the temperature reached 84 degrees on Panda Fest’s last day in Minnesota, customers waited in long lines and some people used umbrellas to keep themselves out of the sun.

Ashley Huynh and Annaf Prio found the event from a Facebook ad. They said they hope to come back multiple days next year after finding new foods, including their favorite Sizzle Street.

Huynh said the event’s location could have been better though.

“All the airplanes are kind of noisy,” she said, as planes flew over the parking lot.

Panda Fest lived up to its name, with food containers shaped like pandas, and many foods modeled after the bear as well. Booths sold panda plushies, keychains, hats and magnets.

Xu said she wanted to bring the event to the Twin Cities after hearing about the size of the Minnesota State Fair.

“I feel like Minneapolis is an underestimated city,” she said. “I think it has huge potential for really amazing events.”

Dominic Pritchett, 9, enjoys a Korean shaved ice known as bingsu that is topped with mango fruit and condensed milk during Panda Fest on Sunday. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writers

about the writers

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

Sarah Ritter

Reporter

Sarah Ritter covers the north metro for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Culture

See More

Culture

Thousands explore Asian culture while eating their way through sold-out Minnesota Panda Fest

card image

With panda-shaped desserts, a human claw machine and coveted blind boxes, Panda Fest at the Mall of America had it all.

Music

Why are Paul McCartney and so many older singers coming to Minnesota this year?

Paul McCartney performs on day 2 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Indio, Calif.

Travel

Minneapolis nonprofit takes travelers across rural Italy: ‘Walk with your hearts’

card image