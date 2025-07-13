Thousands explore Asian culture while eating their way through sold-out Minnesota Panda Fest

Linda Bui’s eyes lit up as she was handed box after box of the highly coveted Labubu collectibles, her arms quickly full of the lovable, stuffed monsters that often sell out.
When Bui, 29, heard this weekend’s Panda Fest at the Mall of America would offer the chance to buy especially hard-to-find blind boxes — the Asian retail craze exploding across the country — she knew she had to go.
“It’s kind of like gambling, for adults with money but no children,” the Mankato resident said with a laugh, as she finished her booth shopping and was handed a Coca-Cola themed Labubu, unsure which version of the little monster accessory might be in the box.
This weekend, the Bloomington mall hosted the Twin Cities’ first Panda Fest, a traveling festival packed with retailers and food vendors celebrating all things Asian culture. A sea of visitors in panda-shaped headbands packed the mall’s north parking lot to sample dumplings, Korean shaved ice, Boba tea and seasoned squid on a stick.
Organizers said tickets sold out about one week before the festival, a one-stop opportunity to try out many Asian pop culture fads that have taken over the U.S. and Minnesota. A recent wave of Asian restaurants, retailers including the popular Daiso shop, Japanese-style claw machine arcades, bakeries and bubble tea shops have proliferated in the Twin Cities.
At the festival on Sunday, families posed for pictures in front of a 15-foot inflatable panda. And not far from where Bui and dozens of others raced to buy collectibles, children took turns descending into a bin of stuffed animals as part of a “human claw machine.” Kids laid on their stomachs as a harness lifted them up, then forward, as they tried to grab as many plushies as they could.
Panda Fest began in New York City and this is the first year it has traveled to other cities. Minneapolis is the sixth city to hold Panda Fest and is the only Midwestern location.
After founder BiuBiu Xu tried other festivals in New York, she settled on a celebration of Asia as a whole and opened Panda Fest in 2024. She said Asian culture has become more accessible in the U.S. with the help of TikTok and YouTube videos, showcasing everything from popular Korean dance moves to must-try Chinese bao buns.