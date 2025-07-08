Counter Intelligence

Cardigan Donuts adds third location in downtown Minneapolis

Plus: A taproom for Maple Grove, another brewery closing and Swiss chocolate, pizza and pandas coming to Mall of America, among other restaurant news.

By Joy Summers and

Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 8, 2025 at 12:37PM
Cardigan Donuts is bringing its old fashioned doughnuts and ice cream doughnut sandwiches to U.S. Bank Plaza in downtown Minneapolis. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Strollers through the downtown Minneapolis skyways are about to have one more access point to the be all and end all of old fashioned doughnuts: Cardigan Donuts is opening its third skyway location this fall in U.S. Bank Plaza (200 S. 6th St., Mpls.).

Cardigan, with its crackly-topped, broken-edged old fashioneds and other fried-dough treats — plus coffee, ice cream and breakfast items — is taking over the vacant Wuollet Bakery space. The new spot joins the original location in the City Center skyway, which opened in 2017, and a second store in the IDS Center, which opened in 2022.

“Downtown is our home and we are committed to its revitalization,” Cardigan owner Justin Bedford said in a statement.

On the menu are, of course, all the doughnuts Cardigan is known for, along with a full espresso menu, tap beverages such as kombucha and cold brew, vanilla and chocolate ice cream plus other rotating flavors. Doughnut and ice cream sandwiches? Skyway lunch never sounded better.

Look for the new Cardigan Donuts to open in September.

The cheese curd burger at Northern Taphouse has been among its many specialty offerings. (Nicole Hvidsten/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Northern Taphouse on its way to Maple Grove

Burgers and beers are heading to the former Red Lobster at the Shoppes at Arbor Lake, Maple Grove’s sprawling outdoor mall complex. Northern Taphouse is expected to open its fifth location later this year. The growing chain from Lincoln Hospitality Group also has locations in Eau Claire, Wis., Lakeville, Plymouth and Woodbury. The menu is stacked with crowd-pleasers like burgers, pizzas, Nashville hot fried chicken sandwiches, creative Bloody Marys and more. Ownership is hoping to install a patio along with the remodel, targeting a mid-fall opening.

Coon Rapids brewery is closing

Alloy Brewing Co. (2700 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW.) expects to close in mid-July. In a statement, the brewery owners said in part, “Like many small businesses today, we’ve faced rising costs, supply chain hurdles, and an incredible decrease in sales over the last three years that have made it increasingly difficult to operate sustainably.”

The lone brewery and taproom in Coon Rapids, brewers and owners Nick Lehmann, Rob Falink and Steve Tschida opened Alloy Brewing in 2017.

As they wind down service, beer supplies will be poured until they’re gone. Check their socials for more information on a closing date and details of a final party full of memories of all the good times.

Last year Herbivorous Butcher debuted the Honey I Blew Up the Pizza Roll at the Minnesota State Fair. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Building the vegan butcher comeback

Herbivorous Butcher remains shuttered after a fire and subsequent water damage devastated the Northeast vegan meat shop, but they are rebuilding.

In an update shared to Instagram, the business helmed by siblings Aubry and Kale Walch has the all-clear to start construction. The storefront, at 507 1st Av. NE. in Minneapolis, hopes to reopen this September.

Until then, their vegan dogs are at local stadiums, Herbie’s fried chicken is at Stray Dog in Northeast and Emagine movie theaters and the Minnesota State Fair is right around the corner.

Chocolate, pandas and pizza at MOA

Swiss chocolatier company Läderach will open its first Minnesota location inside the Mall of America in Bloomington later this summer. The shop, on the first level of the mall’s west side, will be filled with its premium chocolate goodies; a statement touts its “iconic FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate), delicate pralines, and decadent truffles.” Guests can order at a counter, choosing from a variety of chocolate slabs that are ”hand broken” to order. The store is expected to open in August.

Locally, OG Zaza continues its pizza expansion with a new location expected to open in the Mall of America’s Culinary on North food court. The New Haven-style pizzeria first opened inside Rosedale Center’s Potluck food hall and has since expanded to Shakopee, a St. Paul location inside King Coil Spirits and a food truck. No word on the opening date just yet.

But that’s not the only culinary draw to Bloomington. This weekend the Mall of America is hosting the first Minnesota stop for Panda Fest July 11-13 . This Asian food-centered, roving food festival touts more than 100 Asian food vendors along with merch booths, a panda bounce house and more. General admission tickets start at $14. It’ll be held outside of the mall in the north parking lot at the corner of 24th Avenue S. and Lindau Lane. Find more info at pandafests.com and on the fest’s Instagram page.

ICYMI: Last calls for longtime businesses

Just in case the news was missed during the holiday week, we’re pouring out our malts for Annie’s Parlour in Dinkytown. Following an extended closure after the state-mandated shutdown during the pandemic, it seemed like we could finally relive Gopher glory days with burgers and boozy malts. But the business announced last week it permanently closed on July 1.

And Palmer’s Bar, the beloved dive bar and touchstone for many who love and live in the local music scene, will pour its last round in September. We appreciate the legacy this longstanding watering hole and venue in Cedar-Riverside has given Minneapolis. But for now, it looks like this goodbye is real in September. Stop by for one more at 500 Cedar Av. S., Mpls.

about the writers

about the writers

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

See Moreicon

More from Counter Intelligence

See More

Counter Intelligence

Cardigan Donuts expands in downtown Mpls., Coon Rapids losing its only brewery

card image

Plus: A taproom for Maple Grove, another brewery closing and Swiss chocolate, pizza and pandas coming to Mall of America, among other restaurant news.

Eat & Drink

Annie's Parlour in Dinkytown has closed after more than 50 years

card image

Eat & Drink

Fried chicken comeback: Revival chef Thomas Boemer joins suburban restaurant group

card image