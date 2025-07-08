Cardigan Donuts adds third location in downtown Minneapolis

Strollers through the downtown Minneapolis skyways are about to have one more access point to the be all and end all of old fashioned doughnuts: Cardigan Donuts is opening its third skyway location this fall in U.S. Bank Plaza (200 S. 6th St., Mpls.).
Cardigan, with its crackly-topped, broken-edged old fashioneds and other fried-dough treats — plus coffee, ice cream and breakfast items — is taking over the vacant Wuollet Bakery space. The new spot joins the original location in the City Center skyway, which opened in 2017, and a second store in the IDS Center, which opened in 2022.
“Downtown is our home and we are committed to its revitalization,” Cardigan owner Justin Bedford said in a statement.
On the menu are, of course, all the doughnuts Cardigan is known for, along with a full espresso menu, tap beverages such as kombucha and cold brew, vanilla and chocolate ice cream plus other rotating flavors. Doughnut and ice cream sandwiches? Skyway lunch never sounded better.
Look for the new Cardigan Donuts to open in September.
Northern Taphouse on its way to Maple Grove
Burgers and beers are heading to the former Red Lobster at the Shoppes at Arbor Lake, Maple Grove’s sprawling outdoor mall complex. Northern Taphouse is expected to open its fifth location later this year. The growing chain from Lincoln Hospitality Group also has locations in Eau Claire, Wis., Lakeville, Plymouth and Woodbury. The menu is stacked with crowd-pleasers like burgers, pizzas, Nashville hot fried chicken sandwiches, creative Bloody Marys and more. Ownership is hoping to install a patio along with the remodel, targeting a mid-fall opening.
Coon Rapids brewery is closing
Alloy Brewing Co. (2700 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW.) expects to close in mid-July. In a statement, the brewery owners said in part, “Like many small businesses today, we’ve faced rising costs, supply chain hurdles, and an incredible decrease in sales over the last three years that have made it increasingly difficult to operate sustainably.”
The lone brewery and taproom in Coon Rapids, brewers and owners Nick Lehmann, Rob Falink and Steve Tschida opened Alloy Brewing in 2017.