Cardigan Donuts adds third location in downtown Minneapolis

But that’s not the only culinary draw to Bloomington. This weekend the Mall of America is hosting the first Minnesota stop for Panda Fest July 11-13 . This Asian food-centered, roving food festival touts more than 100 Asian food vendors along with merch booths, a panda bounce house and more. General admission tickets start at $14. It’ll be held outside of the mall in the north parking lot at the corner of 24th Avenue S. and Lindau Lane. Find more info at pandafests.com and on the fest’s Instagram page.