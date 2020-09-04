A Hastings man has been charged with third-degree murder, accused of providing the heroin that led to a woman’s fatal overdose.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office charged Jason Michael Slattum, 41, with supplying the drugs that killed Michelle Cahill, 50, also of Hastings, on July 11.

Around 5:15 a.m. that day, Hastings police officers received a call to an apartment, according to the criminal complaint. Cahill’s husband said his wife was in the bedroom. Officers found her not breathing and without a pulse. She was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner found she died of mixed-drug toxicity attributed to fentanyl, heroin and acetyl fentanyl.

Police found a straw and a brown powder in the apartment, which later tested positive for fentanyl. The woman’s husband said they had both ingested heroin on the night of July 10. His wife had used more of the drug at 2:30 a.m., the complaint said.

The two had purchased the drug from someone named Jay, later determined to be Jason Michael Slattum, the husband told investigators.

Jason Slattum

Police obtained evidence showing text messages to Slattum arranging for the purchase and found him in Rosemount.

Slattum said he had sold illegal drugs to the husband before and that he’d sold the couple a half gram of heroin that night for $50.

Dakota County Attorney Jim Backstrom said overdose deaths from heroin laced with fentanyl have become increasingly common.