Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand goes back to Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly's introductory news conference to find two instances during which Connelly says he just hopes he doesn't mess up a good thing. A little more than halfway into the season, following his offseason acquisition of Rudy Gobert, things don't feel very good.

10:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a breakdown of the Vikings' offseason to-do list and a little Wolves talk, too. Rand had hoped for a little optimism, but things evolved quickly into realism.

29:00: A huge new donation for St. Thomas.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports