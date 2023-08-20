When I was a little boy, I discovered the power of a magnifying glass. It made things look bigger and more focused.

I soon learned another power of that magnifying glass. When you focused it on a tiny spot and held it there long enough, it would burn a hole in a piece of paper.

Whether it is lightbulbs or laser beams, the only difference is focus.

When you are genuinely focused on something, you look at the task at hand under a proverbial magnifying glass. Whether you are in business or just reaching personal goals, you need to be absolutely laser-focused. You must have the ability to pay attention to the things that matter and avoid distractions.

American management consultant and author Peter Drucker, in his book, "The Effective Executive," outlines five habits of the mind that must be acquired to be an effective executive. Two of them apply to focus:

Effective executives focus on outward contribution. They gear their efforts to results rather than to work. They start out with the question, "What results are expected of me?"

Effective executives set priorities and stick with them. They know that they have no choice but to do first things first, and second things not at all. The alternative is to get nothing done.

Focus is the doorway to all thinking — learning, problem-solving and decisionmaking. Without total focus, everything suffers. You need to focus on the right things.

Start by decluttering your mind. A person who is everywhere is nowhere. Prioritize what is important at work and home. A clear mind is a focused mind. Get rid of clutter so you can spend more time focusing on your work. Get a good chair with back support.

Keep up with technology that can help you get your job done, but be mindful of how distracting it can become with all the pings, vibrations and other notifications of social media.

Choose a specific time to handle emails. Consider putting your phone away for a designated period of time.

Noise is also distracting. Move to a quiet area or close the door to your office space. If that is not an option, consider using noise-canceling headphones.

Multitasking often contributes to a lack of focus, so concentrate on one task at a time, which will improve your accuracy and efficiency. Think of many things but do only one.

Also, you need to clear your mind to concentrate on what is important. Regular exercise is a lifesaver for me in this regard. Taking breaks is another important part of maintaining focus. Also, eat properly and get plenty of sleep so you don't feel tired. I've found that keeping a schedule of going to bed and waking up at a similar time is beneficial.

Prioritize your tasks each morning and tackle the most difficult ones early. Make a to-do list to help keep you from procrastinating. Don't be afraid to switch things up to avoid boredom.

Baseball great Babe Ruth was once asked by a reporter: "How is it that you always come through in the clutch? How is it that you can come up to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning, in a key game with the score tied, with thousands of fans screaming in the stadium, with millions listening on the radio, the entire game on the line, and deliver the game-winning hit?"

Ruth's answer: "I don't know. I just keep my eye on the ball."

In other words, focus.

Mackay's Moral: Starve your distractions and feed your focus.

