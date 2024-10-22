Harris will campaign in Texas to highlight state's abortion ban in a pitch to battleground voters

Texas encapsulates the post-Roe landscape. Its strict abortion ban prohibits physicians from performing abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks or before. As a result, women, including those who didn't intend to end a pregnancy, are increasingly suffering worse medical care in part because doctors cannot intervene unless she is facing a life-threatening condition, or to prevent ''substantial impairment of major bodily function.'' The state also has become a battleground for litigation; the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in on the side of the state's ban just two weeks ago, leaving a lower court's ruling in place.