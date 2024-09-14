Harris says she is different from Biden because 'I offer a new generation of leadership'

''For example, another plan that I have that is a new approach is to expand the child tax credit to $6,000 for young families for the first year of their child's life because that is obviously a very critical stage of development of child, and so my approach is about new ideas, new policies that are directed at the current moment," she said. ''And also, to be very honest with you, my focus is very much on what we need to do over the next 10, 20 years to catch up to the 21st century around, again, capacity but also challenges.''