Harris cautiously rolls out policy, aiming to outmaneuver Trump and address 2020 liabilities

When Harris inherited Biden's political operation in late July, the campaign's website was quietly scrubbed of the six-point ''issues'' page that framed the race against Trump, including expanding voting protections and restoring nationwide access to abortion. Instead, Harris has peppered her speeches — so far heavy on biography for herself and her running mate — with broad goals like ''building up the middle class." She has called for federal laws to provide abortion access and ban assault-style weapons, but has been thin on the details of what specifically they would entail or how she would persuade Congress to make progress on some of the most hot-button political issues.