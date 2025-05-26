Haliburton, Pacers look to make corrections after 2nd half collapse allows Knicks to get within 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS — Two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton blamed himself for the Indiana Pacers' second-half collapse in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Coach Rick Carlisle figured Haliburton's teammates played their part, too.
Less than 24 hours after blowing a 16-point lead in the final 20 minutes Sunday night and allowing the New York Knicks to cut their series deficit to 2-1, the Pacers went back to work Monday in search of solutions. Game 4 will be Tuesday night in Indianapolis.
''I felt like we got kind of stagnant on that end,'' Haliburton said minutes after the 106-100 loss. ''I thought we just didn't do a good job of continuing to play fast. I felt like I did a poor job of keeping pace in the game, especially in the fourth quarter. I feel like I was walking the ball up every play, so I know it's got to be a big area of improvement for me.''
Clearly, it wasn't just Haliburton — or his teammates — struggling to seal a victory that would have put the Pacers within one win of reaching the franchise's second NBA Finals.
An increasingly aggressive Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his team's 36 points in the fourth quarter and an increasingly shifty defense slowed down Indiana just enough to hold them to a playoff-low 42 points in the second half. Carlisle credited the Knicks' defense for making the right adjustments.
And just like that, New York managed to avoid the dreaded 3-0 hole that no team has recovered from and climb back into the series, giving themselves a chance at evening the series Tuesday.
Strangely, the road team has won each of the first games and the Knicks have won six of seven on the road this postseason, their only loss coming at Boston as last year's champions briefly delayed a second-round exit by winning Game 5.