Axl Rose, who defines tardiness in rock ‘n’ roll, has his own sense of time. However, the postponement of Guns N’ Roses 2020 tour – including a July 24 Minneapolis show -- was due to COVID-19, not Axl’s eccentricities.

Now GNR has announced on Twitter its rescheduled Target Field date – July 16, 2021.

The Minneapolis concert will be the third of 13 for GNR in North America next year. The tour kicks off July 10 in Milwaukee at Summerfest.

With Slash and Duff McKagan back in the lineup, GNR last performed in the Twin Cities at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2017. It was a mighty marathon.

No word yet about tickets or refunds from Target Field folks, who are preoccupied with the Twins’ first homestand. Presumably tickets from this month’s postponed show will be honored.