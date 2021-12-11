Officials at a St. Paul school found a gun in a student's backpack Wednesday.

The parents of students at the Community School of Excellence received a letter regarding the incident this week. The letter was also posted on the school's website, which states it is a pre-K through 10th grade Hmong language and culture school.

As the 14-year-old student was leaving school, a teacher noticed that a gun fell out of his backpack, said St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders.

The teacher secured the gun and brought the student to the office, where he spoke with officers. He said he found the gun in his father's bedroom. At this time, it doesn't appear that any threats were made, Linders said.

The student was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

"Our school has a zero tolerance policy for weapons. The student involved will be subject to school board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds," the letter said.

The letter was signed by Bao Vang, the school chief executive officer.