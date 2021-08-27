About 72% of Metro Transit customers say that safety concerns have affected how and when they ride the metro area's buses and trains.

That fact, gleaned from 782 surveys returned by transit passengers earlier this summer, speaks to the mission of a new Metropolitan Council work group formed to bolster safety on board public transportation.

The Metro Transit Police Work Group's inaugural meeting Friday followed Metro Transit's announcement last month that it will add 15 police officers and 50 community service officers to provide passengers with a sense of security.

It also comes after a complaint was lodged against Metro Transit and its police department that will be investigated by a third party, according to spokesman Howie Padilla. No further details were released Friday.

Metro Transit currently has 122 full-time officers and 58 part-timers, according to a presentation before the work group Friday. Last year, during the throes of the pandemic, the department received 65,000 calls for service. So far this year, more than 49,000 calls have been logged.

Of the crimes reported in 2020, 12% were of a serious nature such as homicides, robberies and sexual assaults. The department launched 2,485 investigations, 550 of which involved felonies.

Most calls revolved around "livability issues" — smoking, alcohol consumption, vandalism, and disorderly conduct — aboard buses and trains and at stations and stops, said Leah Palmer, head of policy and project development for Metro Transit police.

While relatively minor, these issues "make people feel unsafe," Palmer said. "If people feel uncomfortable they will be reticent to use the system."

The survey, conducted by the Citizens League and Twin Cities Innovation Alliance, found that 56% of the respondents "agree" or "strongly agree" that smoking aboard transit affected their sense of safety, as did lighting (75%), cleanliness (73%) and whether the train or bus was on time (82%).

More detailed results from the survey will be released at a later date.

Metro Transit officials hope that more officers and security measures, as well as enhanced cleaning of buses and trains, will help convince leery customers to return to transit once the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.

Ridership this summer is only about 45% what it was before the outbreak and it's unclear what the future holds, given the spread and virulence of the delta variant.

The work group, comprised of eight Met Council members, is expected to craft a series of recommendations by next February.

