600111861

Grito De Los Ancestros celebration in Minneapolis

El Grito De Los Ancestros Procession led by the Asinganaak Singers featured more than 30 twin cities artists and organizations including the Mexica Yolotle dance troupe.Co-presented by BareBones and Festival de las Calaveras, this year's event gathered people from multiple communities to honor ancestors, remember the dead and celebrate the Cycles of Life.