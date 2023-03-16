Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Great Waters Fly Fishing Expo, the Midwest's largest fly fishing event, will be held this weekend over three days, beginning Friday at Hamline University Walker Fieldhouse.

Fly shops, guides, top brands, outfitters and nonprofits will exhibit, along with representatives from fly fishing destinations in the Midwest and West. The show's emphasis is on fly fishing education, and free programs, seminars, casting demonstrations and fly tying instruction will be offered.

Proceeds will benefit habitat work undertaken by Minnesota Trout Unlimited.

A show highlight Friday evening will be the Fly Fishing Social, hosted by Fly Fishing Women of Minnesota. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to the Drew Fine Arts Center lobby, across the sidewalk from the expo. Tickets are $5.

Also, a Fly Fishing Film Showcase will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. This is the official Saturday evening event of the expo and features Midwest films, hors d'oeuvres, local beer and prizes. Ticket cost: $15.

Great Waters Fly Fishing Expo hours Friday are 1-7 p.m.; hours Saturday are 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and hours Sunday are 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Single-day admission is $14; $35 for three days. Kids 12 and younger are free. Go here for tickets.