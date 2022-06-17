Grandma's Marathon drew thousands of runners from throughout Minnesota and all over the world — to run the 26.2 mile course along Lake Superior from Two harbors to Duluth. There was also a half-marathon being run at the same time and a 5K race on Friday.
Want to show off your time? Check on the time of a friend, family member or running rival? Check out the Star Tribune's coverage of the race? if so, tap on the links below:
- Grandma's Marathon: Results | Leaders | Find any runner | Course map
- Garry Bjorkund Half-Marathon: Results | Leaders | Find any runner | Course map
- William A. Irvin 5K: Results and find-a-runner
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
Aurora defeats Kaw Valley, stays undefeated through seven matches
Maya Hansen scored in the first half and Cat Rapp added a goal early in the second half as Minnesota Aurora raised its record to 6-0-1.
Sports
Grandma's replay: Get times for running friends, rivals and anyone else
Know anyone boasting about their time in Grandma's Marathon — or the other races in Duluth this weekend? Tap here to check their results — as well as those for anyone in the field.
Sports
Reusse on Twins vs. Guardians and an excellent U.S. Open finish
You came to the right place to hear Patrick Reusse on the Twins' big upcoming series and the big finish to the U.S. Open. But there are also lessons in indoor soccer and the English language on the Daily Delivery.
Vikings
Reusse: Do Vikings fans need this? NFL relives Hail Mary — and kick that followed
NFL Films is telling the tale of a Twin Cities showman, a long-resented Vikings vanquisher and a controversy that keeps them laughing — even if it's still painful to Vikings fans of the era.
Lynx
Lynx score two at buzzer when they needed three, lose 96-95 to Aces
After playing a strong first half, the Lynx were overtaken by Las Vegas. Jessica Shepard had career highs in points and rebounds, but owned up to a key mistake at the end of the game.