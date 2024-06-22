DULUTH – Kenyan Elisha Barno, 39, added to his running stature by winning a record sixth Grandma's Marathon on Saturday morning in 2 hours, 10 minutes, 54 seconds. It was his second straight victory after setting a personal best 2:09:14 in 2023.

"I am so happy. I tried to push the pace," Barno said.

Jerrell Mock, 29, of Logan, Utah, was second in 2:11:25. Cosmas Kiplimo, 31, of Kenya was third in 2:12:20.

A record field of 9,993 was entered in Minnesota's oldest marathon, for 26.2 miles from Two Harbors to Canal Park. Temperatures were in the 50s with an east win, with light raining falling.

The winners earned $10,000, with $7,500 for second and $5,000 for third.

Volha Mazuronak, 35, of Belarus set the Grandma's Marathon women's course record in a personal-best 2:23:52 in her Duluth debut. The previous mark was 2:24:28 by American Kellyn Taylor in 2018. Mazuronak broke a streak of five straight Grandma's wins by American women.

Records fall at Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon

"A personal best and a course record, I am so happy," Mazuronak said.

Kenyan Grace Kahura-Malang, 31, was second in 2:30:02 and Molly Bookmyer, 33, third in 2:30:16.

East African men have won 24 of the last 27 Grandma's titles, and 14 straight.

Annie Frisbie of Edina and Dakotah Lindwurm of Hopkins were 1-2 in the women's division of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, both breaking the course record.

Frisbie, 27, won in 1 hour, 7 minutes, 33 seconds. Lindwurm, a 2024 U.S. Olympian in the marathon, was 30 seconds back in 1:08:03. Maggie Montoya set the course best just a year ago in 1:09:26.

The weather also aided a men's course-record by Olympian Tabello Ramakongoana, 27, of Lesotho, who won in 1:00:17, breaking the mark of 1:01:22 by Meb Keflezighi in 2013.

Lesotho is a country of 2.2 million in the eastern highlands of South Africa. Ramakongoana will be Lesotho's only men's marathon entrant in the Summer Olympics on Aug. 10 in Paris. He finished nearly two minutes ahead of runner up (and teammate) Tsegay Weldlibanos, 28, of Eritrea, second in 1:02:04.