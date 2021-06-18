About 4,000 runners ran in Grandma's Marathon from Two Harbors to Duluth, with a similar number in the Garry Bjorklund half-marathon.

Did you know some of them? Or one of them? Tap on the links below to see how they did in the race.

Leaders and results: Marathon | Half-marathon

Find runners and get their times: Marathon | Half-marathon

Wheelchair division: Marathon leaders and results | Find participants and their times