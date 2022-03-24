Facing similar diversity controversies as Lyric Arts, a northern Minnesota theater canceled a production of "Sister Act" days before its March 18 opening.

Director John Schroeder said Grand Rapids Players chose "Sister Act," in which a Black woman hides from the mob in a convent, hoping to attract artists of color. But, as is typical for the company, auditionees were all white, so the Black character became white.

"The publisher doesn't specify [race]. In hindsight, reading the script, the dialogue certainly does indicate race," Schroeder said. The play is based on the Whoopi Goldberg movie but is more specific about its main character's story.

"We were made aware of the controversy early on, by concerned people, and had some serious board discussions," said Schroeder, who also is the board president.

Schroeder now thinks choosing the show was a mistake, as the board acknowledged in an apology on Facebook. Some posters supported the cancellation while others were disappointed and confused.

Chorus member Susie Loeffler said she had issues from the beginning with "erasing" race from the show, which intensified throughout rehearsals. They intensified throughout rehearsals until the week of opening, when she and five others concluded they couldn't continue with "Sister Act."

"If they had done their due diligence, they wouldn't have picked this show," said Loeffler, who quit because "I don't want to be an example of what we shouldn't be doing."

Loeffler is pleased there are tentative plans for forums to discuss representation and art. Schroeder also is optimistic about those talks, which could include groups such as Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness, based in Chisholm, Minn.

"It's painful in the short term but hopefully there is long-term growth and awareness," Schroeder said.