Gov. Tim Walz signs public safety bill into law, containing two gun safety measures
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a sweeping public safety bill into law, including two gun measures: universal background checks and a red flag-style provision allowing law enforcement to intervene when someone is at high risk of injuring themselves or others with a firearm.
Twins
Kyle Garlick recalled from Saints as Twins put Nick Gordon on injured list
Gordon suffered a fractured right tibia when he fouled a ball of his shin on Wednesday.
St. Paul
Driver found after pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash on I-94 in St. Paul
Red Wing man is cooperating with investigators, officials said.
Local
Charges: Man who torched St. Paul mosque planned to burn other houses of worship
The 42-year-old said burning the mosque was "fun," telling investigators that he planned to burn another mosque or church if he wasn't caught.
Loons
Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod to undergo knee surgery Monday
Lod has been a stalwart for the team again this season, playing almost every minute of every MLS game.