Direct state assistance to businesses impacted by the pandemic, as well as temporary breaks in state taxes and fees are all on the table as Gov. Tim Walz and state lawmakers try to reach quick accord on relief package as COVID cases rise and restrictions newly intensify.

Both Walz and a group of House Republicans spelled out their plans on Tuesday. Walz, a Democrat, said he hopes to call legislators back into special session as early as next week.

"It feels like there's bipartisan momentum," Walz said at a news conference outside the Nook, a St. Paul hamburger joint.

Demand for help for businesses is rising after Walz announced new measures last week aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, and with few signs that new federal help is imminent.

Gyms, bars and restaurants will remain closed for in-person service through at least mid-December. Private gatherings are also subject to new limits.

The proposal from Walz and House Democrats includes providing cash to more than 10,000 businesses affected by the temporary shutdown, extending unemployment benefits for another 13 weeks and sending $500 payments to low-income families.

The package would also waive some regulatory fees, provide tax credits for food donations and freeze evictions for some businesses.

Walz and others described the proposals as a "bridge" to help struggling Minnesotans until the federal government comes up with more assistance of its own. The governor would not provide a total price tag for the package or specify where all the funding would come from, but it's expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Current state budget forecasts call for a big deficit facing Walz and lawmakers in the regular session that will get underway in January. Budget forecasters are due to update those projections next week.

House Republicans outlined their own proposal featuring a $400 million grant program for impacted businesses, a three-month delay in sales tax collections and some license fee relief. The grant program would come from the state's $2.4 billion budget reserve fund.

"We know that our state's budget is currently in a difficult position, but if there ever was a rainy day, this is it," said Rep. Barb Haley, R-Red Wing.

Unlike the governor's plan, the House GOP would make temporary changes to liquor sales laws requested by bars, restaurants and breweries now sitting on inventory they cannot sell. Such proposals have faced resistance at the State Capitol in the past. Republican legislators are also urging the governor to allow gyms and fitness centers to reopen immediately.

A final package will need support from both the DFL-led House and the GOP-majority Senate to pass. Senate Republicans, said to be working on their own plan, signaled Monday that they, too, want to find common ground in the days ahead.

"Senate Republicans are committed to recovering our economy that has been harmed by broad and prolonged shutdowns," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said in a statement. We will work with anyone to find solutions."