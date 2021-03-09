Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz surprised American Sign Language interpreter Nic Zapko by proclaiming Tuesday "Nic Zapko Day."

Walz announced the honor after he addressed the media regarding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine during a news conference Tuesday in St. Paul.

Zapko with the proclamation Tuesday.

Tuesday had the benefit of it being Zapko's birthday, and Walz cited her fast, animated, and accurate delivery of critical information.

"The state of Minnesota wishes her a very happy birthday and thanks her for her service," Walz said, citing her near-daily role in ensuring the 20% Minnesotans who identify as deaf, deafblind or hard of hearing receive real-time information.

Staff photographer Elizabeth Flores contributed to this report.