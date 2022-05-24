Nancy Daubenberger, who for the last few months has served as interim commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Transportation, was named MnDOT's permanent head Monday by Gov. Tim Walz.

Daubenberger has been with the agency for 22 years in engineering and management positions, according to a news release, and has led MnDOT since Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher left to lead Minneapolis Public Works.

"Nancy Daubenberger has immediately taken up MnDOT's mission to provide safe, reliable transportation for all Minnesotans," Walz said in the release. "With experience in management and engineering, she has quickly made an impact."

Daubenberger was appointed MnDOT deputy commissioner and chief engineer in 2019. Before that she served as assistant commissioner for engineering services and state bridge engineer, and worked in planning, project management and design.

A native Minnesotan, Daubenberger has a master's degree in civil engineering from the University of Minnesota. In a statement, she said she looked forward "to collaborating with our many partners in this work, including stakeholders in labor and the building trades, and federal, tribal, state and local transportation and environmental organizations."