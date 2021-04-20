HBO is celebrating 10 years of fire, ice and dragons in grand style.

Ten years ago, the premium cable giant launched "Game of Thrones," which soon became an Emmy-winning, international phenomenon.

For what they're calling "The Iron Anniversary," the network has designed a spotlight page offering "curated tours" of the show "for every level of fandom," as well as 150 videos of behind-the-scenes interviews and clips.

There also are promotional tie-ins to coincide with the celebration — for which all 73 episodes of the show are available on HBO Max — tied to cast members' rallying fans to contribute to their favorite charities, including Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, National Urban League, the Trevor Project and more.

Amid the merrymaking surrounding the successful adaptation of author George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series comes a "one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Faberge," which was codesigned by the series' Emmy Award-winning costume designer Michele Clapton and Faberge's head designer, Liisa Tallgren.

"From the very beginning, the evolution of this egg object has been truly poetic," Clapton said.

Egg reflects Daenerys Targaryen

"The design references Daenerys Targaryen's incredible journey and the importance of color within her costumes, her passion for her dragons, and the way she portrayed messages via her jewelry throughout her journey on the show," Clapton said of the character played by Emilia Clarke.

"References from the textures of the dragons and their iconic eggs were used to inform the surfaces of this egg object."

With its "intricate and enchanting design," the item has an exterior that's purple, blue, red and silver with diamond accents.

The inside is ruby red with a winged dragon and a miniature version of the crown — set with a pear-cut ruby sourced in Mozambique, representing the headwear Daenerys Targaryen would have worn had she taken the Iron Throne.

"I knew instantly what the secret gift should be, there was never a doubt; it had to be the crown that Daenerys believed throughout her life was her destiny," Clapton said. "With the crown, I referenced her dragons, their wings sweeping around protecting the beautiful Gemfields ruby that represents Daenerys, her house color, and her fierce quest to rule."

Founded in 1824 in Russia, Faberge most famously designed a series of 50 Easter eggs for the Russian Imperial family from 1885 to 1916.

The finalized "Game of Throne" egg will be revealed later in the year. The price tag is expected to be around $2.2 million,

Fans of the show can partake in more moderately priced items, too.

Danish craft beer company Mikkeller has a "Game of Thrones" line, which launches with the "Iron Anniversary IPA." There's also a new line of Funko Pop vinyl collectibles and new figures based on Arya Stark, Khal Drogo and others.