GOPHERS WOMEN'S HOCKEY PREVIEW

6 p.m. Friday vs. Merrimack • BTN Plus

4:30 p.m. Saturday vs. New Hampshire • BTN Plus

Gophers update: The Gophers resume their season by playing host to the East/West Showcase. The Gophers (14-3-2), ranked No. 5, are playing for the first time since sweeping St. Cloud State (6-0 and 9-0) on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. ... The Gophers and Merrimack are playing for just the third time. The Gophers opened their 2017-18 season by splitting two games with the Warriors in Minneapolis. ... The Gophers and New Hampshire are meeting for the first time since 2012.

Merrimack update: The Warriors (7-13-1) are coming off a 4-2 victory at St. Anselm on Dec. 31. That was their first game since a 4-3 victory over Dartmouth on Dec. 10. ... Senior Katie Kaufman, a product of Hill-Murray and one of five Minnesotans on the Merrimack roster, leads the Warriors in scoring with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists). ... Sophomore Alexa Pongo leads the team with eight goals. ... The Warriors will play St. Cloud State at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

New Hampshire update: New Hampshire (7-14) and No. 15 St. Cloud State (11-10) will play at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. New Hampshire, making its first trip to Minneapolis since 2011, defeated St. Anselm 4-2 on Monday. ... Wildcats goalie Nicky Harnett, a senior who played for Armstrong in high school, has a 2.07 GAA and .921 save percentage in 10 starts. ... The Wildcats and St. Cloud State are meeting for the first time since 2002.