GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAME DAY

Vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m. at Williams Arena

Radio: 96.7-FM; Streamed on BTN Plus

Gophers update: Minnesota has won three of its past five games, including a 74-68 victory over Northwestern on Friday. The Gophers won at Rutgers, 62-49, on Jan. 6 in a game coach Lindsay Whalen missed after an emergency appendectomy. F Kadi Sissoko scored all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter in that victory, the Gophers' first in the Big Ten this season. F Laura Bagwell-Katalinich had a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double vs. Northwestern. G Gadiva Hubbard had 19 in that game as well. Minnesota is second in the Big Ten and seventh in the country in three-point shooting (37.9%). The team's 223 made threes is second best in the Big Ten and 12th in the country.

Rutgers update: The Scarlet Knights (8-17, 1-12) are coming off their first Big Ten victory of the season, 71-62 , against Penn State on Sunday. Rutgers was down by eight early in the fourth but responded with its best final quarter of the season, scoring 28 points, including a 14-0 stretch late in the final quarter. In the game before that, Rutgers led at 23rd-ranked Ohio State at halftime before losing 61-57. So the team is playing better of late. Still, Rutgers struggles to score. It is last in the Big Ten in scoring (56.0), 12th in shooting percentage (39.7) and last in both three-point shooting percentage (28.9) and threes made per game (4.1). F Osh Brown, a graduate transfer from Ball State, has nine double-doubles this season. She is the only Rutgers player averaging in double figures (10.4). G Lasha Petree (8.0) and G Shug Dickson (7.4) are the team's second- and third-highest scorers.