Just over a year from now, there will be a Paige Bueckers homecoming.

The Gophers women's basketball team has added Connecticut to its 2023-24 schedule. And that means a return to Minnesota for Bueckers, the star guard from Hopkins.

The two programs will meet for the fourth time on Nov. 19, 2023 at Williams Arena. It will be the Huskies' first game in Minnesota.

The two programs have met three times before, with Connecticut winning all three. That includes a meeting in the 2004 Final Four, when a Huskies team led by Diana Taurasi beat a Gophers team led by current Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen.

The two teams also met in the Bahamas in November 2021 at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Bueckers had eight points, six rebounds and eight assists in a 88-58 Connecticut win.

Bueckers, the former Hopkins High School star, was the No. 1 national recruit when she went to Connecticut. She was a unanimous first-team All-America and became the first freshman to win the Associated Press' player of the year award after helping the Huskies to the NCAA Final Four in 2021.

Connecticut returned to the Final Four last spring in Minneapolis, reaching the championship game.

Bueckers is sitting out this season after sustaining a knee injury.

The game against the Gophers will be another opportunity to showcase women's basketball in Minnesota. The Gophers are currently being led by an all-Minnesota freshman recruiting class that, ranked ninth in the country, includes Mara Braun, Amaya Battle, Mallory Heyer and Nia Holloway.

Holloway is out this season following knee surgery. Braun, Heyer and redshirt freshman Katie Borowicz have started both games in Minnesota's 2-0 start to the season.