Former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers suffered a torn ACL during a pick-up basketball game on Monday night and will miss the 2022-23 women's basketball season for the University of Connecticut.

Bueckers will undergo surgery on Friday at UConn Health, according to the university's website.

In a statement on the UConn website, coach Geno Auriemma said: "We're all devastated for Paige. She's worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback. Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player but she's a better person and teammate and it's really unfortunate that this has happened to her.

"We'll miss her presence on the court, but she'll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger."

Bueckers was named the 2020-21 AP national Player of the Year, becoming the first freshman to earn that honor.

She missed 19 games last season after suffering a left knee tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus in early December. But she returned to lead the Huskies to the Final Four, where the Huskies lost to South Carolina in the championship game.

