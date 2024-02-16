GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

2 p.m., Saturday vs. Northwestern at Williams Arena

Streaming: B1G+. Radio: 96.7-FM

...

Kent Youngblood's preview

Opening bell: The Gophers (14-10, 4-9 Big Ten), owners of a six-game losing streak, will try to get their first win since Jan. 20 at home against the 13th-place Wildcats (3-10, 8-16). But it likely won't be easy, given the Gophers have lost to three teams in the bottom six of the league during that six-game streak. That includes , a game they lost by eight after leading by ten after the first quarter. The Wildcats are last in the league in scoring (66.8), points against (81.2) and field goal defense (.449). They are 13th in shooting (.414). Their three conference wins have come against Wisconsin (twice) and Rutgers.

Watch her: Minnesota's Grace Grocholski is the Big Ten's leading freshman scorer (11.0) and she's coming off a 23-point performance at Rutgers which included her going 7-for-12 on three-pointers. That is tied for eighth most in a game in Gophers history. Center Sophie Hart is coming off a 17-point, seven-rebound game against the Scarlet Knights. Northwestern is led by junior guard Melannie Daley (12.5 points per game, .485 shooting percentage) and junior forward Caileigh Walsh (12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds).

Forecast: This would seem to be an excellent opportunity for the Gophers, still without leading scorer Mara Braun (foot surgery) to end their losing streak. Look for them to be focused and more disciplined in their play than they were at Rutgers.