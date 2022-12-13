Tap the bookmark to save this article.

This was the women's basketball version of a 180-degree turn.

Monday night at Williams Arena the Gophers hosted winless Chicago State. A team that had been outscored, on average, by about 28 points while losing 11 games.

This came just two days after playing at Iowa, in front of a big crowd, against at team with NCAA title dreams and the nation's leading scorer.

So, frankly, the outcome of Monday's game was pretty much sealed after the Gophers outscored the Cougars 28-10 over the first 10 minutes.

The final: Gophers 105, Chicago State 54.

After taking control early, the game gave Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen the opportunity to go deep into the bench and look at a number of different combinations.

And she did.

All 12 Gophers players who suited up saw action, and all of them scored. The biggest bench celebrations came when both Maria Counts and Alexa Ratzlaff both scored in the final quarter.

It was a game full of season bests by a Gophers team that improved to 6-5:

The Gophers built their biggest halftime lead, had their biggest victory and scored a season high in points, their most in a game in Whalen's four-plus seasons.

They matched their previous high in blocks, five, by halftime and finished with seven. Minnesota also had season highs in rebounds (64), assists (22), free-throw attempts (39) and shooting percentage (48.6).

Five Gophers scored in double figures. Leading the way was Mallory Heyer, who scored a career-high 19 points with nine rebounds, just missing her third double-double.

Mara Braun scored 16. Rose Micheaux had 13 points with eight rebounds, Maggie Czinano had 10 points with seven rebounds. Isabelle Gradwell scored 11. Amaya Battle had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Jacia Cunningham (14) and Tae'lor Willard (11) were in double figures for Chicago State (0-12).