BEMIDJI, MINN. – Freshman Abbey Murphy scored two goals and seven different players one apiece as the No. 4 Gophers routed Bemidji State 9-1 on Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Center. The nine goals in the final regular-season game was a season high.

"Well, a really fun weekend here," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "To get a sweep on the road is a big deal in the WCHA and to play as well as our team did was really exciting to watch.

"… Overall, a great weekend, and we're looking forward to the playoffs coming up."

Minnesota, which is locked into fourth place in the WCHA, has a bye week and then will play host to the four-team Final Faceoff.

It was 2-0 just over two minutes into Saturday's game on goals by Madeline Wethington and Emily Brown.

The Beavers' Paige Anderson got the next goal, eight minutes in.

But then the Gophers (11-7-1 overall/WCHA) reasserted themselves when Murphy and Josey Dunne scored 1:27 apart later in the first period to make it 4-1.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 9, Bemidji State 1

Senior co-captain Grace Zumwinkle, who had a hat trick in the Gophers' 6-1 win in the series opener, first got her 16th goal of the season early in the second period, and Crystalyn Hengler made it 6-1 in the middle of the period.

Zumwinkle also had three assists.

Taylor Heise scored at 21 seconds of the third period, and goals 41 seconds apart by Murphy and Amy Potomak in the middle of the period concluded the scoring.

Mikayla Pahl had six saves for the Gophers over the first two periods, and Olivia King made four in the third.

Two goalies combined for 23 stops for the Beavers (2-14-2) who have lost seven straight and scored only four goals in that stretch.