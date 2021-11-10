After player introductions Tuesday night, Gophers fans welcomed one of their own when Ben Johnson's name was announced before his first official game as Minnesota's 18th men's basketball coach.

Standing on the court with clipboard in hand, Johnson didn't look at the crowd or even wave to family and friends in attendance to soak up the moment. He gathered his team immediately.

Instead of being caught up with emotion about leading his alma mater, the 40-year-old Minneapolis native didn't act like this game was about him or anything different.

Johnson's players took the same business-like approach to Tuesday night's season opener in a 71-56 victory against Missouri Kansas City at Williams Arena.

Picking up where he left off as the leading scorer in the exhibition win against Concordia-St. Paul, Jamison Battle led the Gophers with 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting. Payton Willis also had 13 points and six assists for Minnesota.

The Gophers have heard all the talk entering the season about Johnson's return home and how big of a rebuilding situation he inherited with 10 scholarship newcomers, the most in recent program history.

Sure, Minnesota's players wanted to win for their head coach. They wanted to prove they're better than the last-place team in the Big Ten projections. But Tuesday wasn't really about Johnson or making any particular statement. They were eager to play with one another – and it showed.

In the first half, Minnesota had eight assists on 11 field goals to take a 33-25 halftime advantage. Battle and Willis tied with eight points each, but seven different players scored.

The ball movement and unselfish play continued in the second half when Battle received a baseline pass from E.J. Stephens in stride to finish with a two-handed dunk. Near the 17-minute mark, Battle again was rewarded for getting open and nailed a three for a 41-29 lead.

That teamwork carried over to the defensive end in the first half by holding UMKC to 37% shooting from the field. The Gophers struggled to help Battle contain Roos big man Josiah Allick, who scored a game-high 21 points.

After getting within a four-point margin twice, UMKC cut its deficit to 54-52 on a dunk from Brooklyn Park native Jacob Johnson with 7:43 remaining.

Having previously played and coached at the Barn, Ben Johnson was hoping his newcomers could feed off the energy of the home crowd in their debut. The empty seats during the pandemic last season were filled with cheering fans Tuesday and that seem to provide a much-needed boost.

Curry connected with Luke Loewe cutting to the basket to stop UMKC from tying the score. Three-pointers from Loewe and Stephens highlighted a 17-4 run that put the game away, including 12 straight points. Minnesota finished the game with 17 assists on 24 field goals.

The Gophers opened last season winning their first 11 games at home, including a 7-0 nonconference record. They won't play at Williams Arena again until Nov. 19 against Fort Wayne after traveling to play Friday and Sunday in the Asheville tournament in North Carolina.