GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAME DAY

Vs. Northwestern, 5:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

TV: Big Ten Network; Radio: 96.7-FM

Minnesota update: The Gophers (14-16 overall) finished 7-11 in the Big Ten. But they won their final two regular season games — vs. Illinois and at Penn State — and were 5-4 in their final nine conference games. F Kadi Sissoko and G Sara Scalia — a second-team all-conference selection — are coming off 32-point games at Penn State. The Gophers beat Northwestern 74-68 at Williams Arena on Feb. 11. ... Junior post player Klarke Sconiers announced Wednesday that she has entered the transfer portal. Her playing time had diminished, as she averaged 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 points per game. She joins Jasmine Powell as Gophers players who've left the program this season.

Northwestern update: The Wildcats (16-11, 8-8) were 5-3 in their final eight conference games but had a two-game winning streak ended at Nebraska in the regular season finale. Northwestern is led by G Veronica Burton, a first-team all-conference player who is 10th in the conference in scoring (17.5) and F Courtney Shaw, honorable mention in the conference.