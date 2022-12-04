Minnesota's steamrolling 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 sweep of Northern Iowa at Maturi Pavilion on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament was so balanced, so utterly dominant, it was easy to take the moment for granted.

The Gophers were unstoppable on the attack, hitting .288. Defensively they held the Panthers to a season-low .056 hitting percentage They posted 16 blocks and displayed the kind of defense and elevated offense that makes them as dangerous as any team in the country.

It was just another night watching a Hugh McCutcheon-led Gophers team play exceptional volleyball at home.

The only difference was this was his last time.

Pacing the sideline, tablet and notebook in hand, maroon pullover blending into the crowd, McCutcheon thrust his arms into the air when kills landed, screamed defensive assignments at his middles and urged his team at every turn.

He will resign at the end of this season, but on Saturday night he seemed to bask in the normalcy of it all.

"That was a great thing to be a part of," McCutcheon said. "But I promise you the most satisfying thing is being here with these athletes who have gone through a really incredible season. And here we are playing great in December, like we talked about in August."

Northern Iowa came into the match with poise and excitement after destroying Florida State on Friday, and the Panthers were not afraid at the start — holding a 16-14 lead midway through the first set.

Then the Gophers hit another level with their players unleashing their best weapons.

Taylor Landfair drawing her arm back like an archer and turning the ball into a weapon on her way to a team-high 11 kills. Carter Booth tracking every inch of the Panthers offensive movements, tirelessly leaping to shutdown their attack with a career-high 11 blocks while the whole team worked the dig. Melani Shaffmaster vibrated in the middle, tossing out 25 assists.

For a moment it looked like it wouldn't be so easy.

With the Panthers leading 16-14 in the first set, and bringing ridiculous heat on the attack, Gophers hitter Jenna Wenaas went scrambling near the media table for a sailing, loose ball. She got the ball back in play but ended up tripping on a member of the media sitting on the edge of the court.

In a strange moment, referee Devonie McLarty stopped play in the middle of the point, setting off raucous complaints from the Northern Iowa crowd.

The point was reset and the Gophers handled things with ease as Mckenna Wucherer hammered a kill, one of six in the match. Then the Gophers came viciously alive and went on an 11-2 run to win the first set.

They didn't look back.

"The idea that we're building energy, one good play leading to another good play leading to another good play. I think that's what you want," McCutcheon said.

The win sends the Gophers into familiar territory, their eighth straight Sweet 16 appearance where Ohio State awaits them. They will not lack familiarity.

The Buckeyes, who swept Southern California on Saturday, defeated the Gophers in three dominant sets at Maturi Pavilion in October. Minnesota returned the favor last weekend in Columbus, winning in four sets. Ohio State ended its regular season with four straight losses.

Both teams will head to Austin, Texas, where the Longhorns, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, will face Marquette in the other half of the regional semifinals.

The Gophers season will continue, the momentum they have created since finishing the regular season on a 11-2 run continuing to grow.

In that way it is a fitting sendoff. Enormous matchups are coming. The margin for wins and losses will tighten.

But for McCutcheon you could not have crafted a better final match at home. His players were decisive, dominant and at their very best at the most important time of the season.

It is what people have come to expect of his teams after 11 seasons.

No need to stop now.