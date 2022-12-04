Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Concordia (St. Paul) was the highest ranked team at No. 3 in the eight-team NCAA Division II volleyball tournament in Seattle this past week.

But the Golden Bears' quest for a 10th national title ended Saturday.

West Texas A&M defeated Concordia 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 28-26 in the championship match. The No. 9 Lady Buffs (33-4) won their third national title and avenged a 3-0 loss in the 2009 final to Concordia.

Four players for the Golden Bears (31-6) reached double figures in kills. Jasmine Mulvihill had 20, Emma Schmidt 13, Katie Mattson 12 and Makenna Berger 10.

Schmidt led Concordia, now 9-2 in title matches, with 18 digs. Setter Teagan Starkey had 63 assists.

Kayla Elliott led West Texas A&M, which ended its season with 26 straight wins, with 17 kills, Abi Nash has 15 and Torrey Miller 14.

Miller's last kill gave the Lady Buffs a 27-26 lead in the fourth set when they hit .326 and, on match points, they got a double block.

How tight was this match? There were 19 lead changes and 42 ties. Concordia had more kills (67-62), more digs (63-56) and more aces (6-5).

But the Lady Buffs of Canyon, Texas, had the higher hitting percentage, .307 to .261, and more blocks (12-7).

Mulvihill, Schmidt and Starkey of the Golden Bears were named to the all-tournament team.