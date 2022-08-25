The Gophers soccer team will play the Cal Poly Mustangs at 6 p.m. Thursday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in its home opener. It will be the first meeting ever of the two teams.

Minnesota is 0-1-1 after two matches in Texas. The Gophers tied Baylor 1-1 and lost to Texas Christian 2-1 when the Horned Frogs scored two late goals.

Cal Poly is 0-2, losing to St. Mary's of Moraga, Calif., 3-1 and to Iowa 1-0.

